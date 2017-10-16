Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Sixty-Six”

TEAMWORK – Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) burgeoning relationship with Adam (guest star Tyler Posey) helps bring out her fun side and reminds her that she isn’t just a mom. However, when Adam gets a job opportunity, he asks for Jane’s opinion on if he should stay or go. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is facing issues with his co-star at work and things are about to get even worse for him. Xo (Andrea Navedo) is helping to take care of Darci (guest star Justina Machado) to prove that Rogelio is committed to being a father to the baby. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are working together to try and buy back the hotel, but are running into trouble, causing tension between them. Ivonne Coll also stars. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Valentina Garza & Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#402). Original airdate: Friday, October 20, 2017 @ 9pm

