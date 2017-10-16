“Suburbicon” Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

suburbicon poster art Suburbicon Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “SUBURBICON” go to http://www.gofobo.com/Dkjvf03737 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

SUBURBICON

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns …the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYga2m0V2O0

Release date: Friday, October 27th, 2017

