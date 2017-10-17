Valor – “Soldier Ready”

WHAT IS THE TRUTH? – Nora (Christina Ochoa) and Gallo (Matt Barr) are still searching for the truth about what happened in Somalia. Feeling the pressure of the rescue mission, and forced to keep secrets from Ian (Charlie Barnett), Nora tries to lean on Gallo (Matt Barr), but he continues to keep her at a distance. Nora starts relying more and more on vices to help calm her nerves. Meanwhile, Ian and CIA Officer Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) work together to figure out the next step in the rescue mission. W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Corbin Reid also star. Anna Fricke wrote the episode, directed by Mikael Salomon (#103). Original airdate: Monday, October 23, 2017 @ 9pm

