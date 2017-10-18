The Flash – “Luck Be a Lady”

DC COMICS’ CHARACTER HAZARD COMES TO PLAY IN CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team are hit by a string of bad luck and realize it is the handiwork of a new meta, Becky (guest star Sugar-Lyn Beard) nicknamed Hazard, who has the ability to give others bad luck, while cashing in the benefits for herself. Meanwhile, Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) returns to Earth-1 to give Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) a message from Jesse. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Judalina Neira (#403). Original airdate: Tuesday, October 24, 2017 @ 8pm

