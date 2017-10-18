The Pulse of Seattle! 10/18-10/22

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK now through Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 various restaurants around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, Sundays through Thursdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 2. More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two or three course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it! EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Monday, November 30th, 2017 at various concert venues around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 29th edition in October and includes more than 50 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city through November. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists.

TACOMA HOLIDAY SALE on Thursday, October 19th through Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 in Tacoma!

Every year they travel the Northwest to find unique and interesting products for the show. With over 550 booths they are the largest show of this kind on the west coast. Visit the Show Preview to see some of the products represented at the show. The Entertainment Program is located in the main Tacoma Dome arena stage in the South East corner. Special performances by Dance Theatre Northwest, Eatonville Dance Center, The Dance Gallery, Bell Choirs, Quartets, Strings and more take place over the 4 days of the show. Tacoma’s Cooking for the Holidays program is sponsored by Renewal Remodels & Additions and Bates Technical College. Come learn new cooking techniques and ask the chefs directly about their culinary secrets. You will find many of your South Sound’s finest restaurants presenting.

BEHIND THE TABLE on Friday, October 20th, 2017 at Pike Place Market!

Pike Place Producers and The Market Foundation proudly present the 4th annual Behind The Table: Meet The Artisans of Pike Place Market Friday, October 20th 5-10pm on The NEW MarketFront Pavilion. Join them for a one-of-a-kind evening at Pike Place Market filled with local art, live music, dinner, drinks, auction, and more. Proceeds from this event will directly benefit The Market Community Safety Net, a fund that can provide financial assistance to anyone working or living in Pike Place Market when in a time of great need. Start your holiday shopping off the right way by bidding on an exceptional array of truly local products in our world-famous silent auction. Enjoy dinner, drinks, and entertainment sponsored by an excellent lineup of Market businesses while supporting a fund that keeps Pike Place Market a vibrant and thriving community.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – SEATTLE’S PREMIER HAUNTED ATTRACTION! Open Thursday through Sunday all month long in Georgetown! Go if you dare to one of Seattle’s scariest haunted houses! Held in an actual historical morgue, you will be sure to be shaking in your boots! Purchase tickets here!

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!