Dynasty – “Guilt if for Insecure People”

WHEN GREED WAS GOOD — In a throwback to the ‘80s, when “greed was good,” the Carringtons don their best costumes for their Charity Gala; Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) fights her father Blake (Grant Show) for the right to use the family name in her new business venture; and when Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) learns her sister is in danger, she’s forced to choose between her old family and her new one. James MacKay, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and Robert C. Riley also star. Ali Adler wrote the episode, directed by Kellie Cyrus (#103). Original airdate: Wednesday, October 25, 2017 @ 9pm

