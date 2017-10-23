CW Talk Around the Net: 10/16-10/22

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

The Ringer reveals that non-TV-loving teens are loving Riverdale!

People.com wants you to check out Riverdale‘s Josie & The Pussycats cover of ‘Milkshake’!

Entertainment Weekly asks and answers why Amaya was missing from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Playbill gets a tickle out of Crazy-Ex Girlfriend‘s parody of Les Misérables

Entertainment Weekly can’t get enough out of Supergirl‘s Season 3 snapshots!

AV Club can’t get enough of the new season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

TV Line shares Arrow‘s Juliana Harkavy’s (Dinah) thoughts about her new vibe on the show

E!News is loving how Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) was inspired by Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse

Collider interviews Jessica Camancho on her on-screen relationship with The Flash‘s Cisco!

TV Guide regales all the things they’re loving on Jane the Virgin

Entertainment Weekly has some fantastic gift ideas for the ultimate Supernatural fan!

People.com gets the low-down on Carrington fashion from Dynasty‘s costume designer