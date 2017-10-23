Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Sixty-Seven”

THE LONG HAUL – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Adam’s (guest star Tyler Posey) relationship seems to be moving at hyper-speed, and Jane thinks that it might be time for him to meet Mateo, but Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is not happy with this idea. As the arrival of baby De LaVega Factor approaches, Rogelio’s (Jaime Camil) jealously of Darci’s (guest star Justina Machado) new boyfriend increases as well. Trying to be supportive, Xo (Andrea Navedo) encourages Rogelio to step up and be the father he was meant to be. Meanwhile, Rafael is determined to get his hotel and life back and will do whatever he has to do to make it happen. Yael Grobglas and Ivonne Coll also star. Fernando Sariñana directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Micah Schraft (#403). Original airdate: Friday, October 27, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...