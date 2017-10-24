‘Stranger Things’ EP Developing CW Haunted House Drama

The CW is looking is getting strange!

The network is teaming with Stranger Things executive producer, Shawn Levy, to develop a new drama entitled Epiphany. The project, which has received a script commitment, is described as being in the vein of Stanley Kubrick and Agatha Christie. The drama is a psychological thriller about a group of gifted strangers recruited to a Gilded Age mansion to solve a complex code that lies within the structure’s walls.

Levy said, “We’ll explore complexity and challenging character journeys, but it’s never going to be nihilistic.” Spencer Cohen is set to pen the script and executive produce along side Levy.