Valor – “Zero Visibility”

DEMONS — While the Shadow Raiders prepare for the next step in their mission, Nora (Christina Ochoa) struggles to get her demons under control. CIA Officer Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) becomes increasingly more involved with the mission, creating even more tension in the group. Meanwhile, Gallo (Matt Barr) realizes that his relationship with Anna (guest star Heighlen Boyd, “The Big Short”) might be putting her in jeopardy. Corbin Reid, Nigel Thatch and W. Tre Davis also star. Josh Reims wrote the episode, directed by Steve Robin (#104). Original airdate: Monday, October 30, 2017 @ 9pm

