DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Phone Home”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw

HELPING ONE OF THEIR OWN — The Legends learn that Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) will die because they broke time, causing them to race back to 1988 to try and save his life.  When they arrive, they are surprised to learn that young Ray Palmer has befriended a time-displaced baby Dominator putting him in harm’s way with the government and the Dominator’s mother.  New to the ship and missions, Zari (Tala Ashe) must find her place and learn to trust the team.  Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) begins working on a secret project on the ship which makes Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Jax (Franz Drameh) suspicious.   Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also star.  Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Matthew Maala (#304). Original airdate: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 @ 9pm

More from DC's Legends Of Tomorrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live