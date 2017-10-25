The Pulse of Seattle! 10/25-10/31

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

PUMPKIN PATCHES now through October 31st, 2017 in various locations in Washington State and the Greater Seattle area!

Greater Seattle – Eastside & South & North

Greater Seattle – Snohomish/King Counties & South

Pierce County – Tacoma & Puyallup

Snohomish County – Everett & Snohomish

Thurston County – Olympia & Lacey

photo: Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center

Pick up your pumpkin at one of these many farms! Some locations have hay rides, corn mazes, apple cider donuts, animal petting farms, and more!

KIRKLAND ZOMBIE WINE WALK on Friday, October 27th, 2017 from 6pm in Kirkland! 21+ event!

This 21+ event will bring you on a wine adventure of local wineries at downtown Kirkland businesses. Start at the Heathman Hotel and enjoy social wine tasting through numerous downtown stores to enjoy local wineries and breweries. Early bird ticket holders have the opportunity to skip the lines and crowds for the first hour of the event, beginning at 5pm. People say it’s a worthwhile investment! Wear your costumes for a chance to win a gift certificate for Trellis! Must be present at the Heathman at 9 pm to win. This event sells out – so get your tickets now!

HAUNT: THE ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN BASH on Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at the Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP) in Seattle! 21+ Event

For one night only, step out of your everyday life and into the alter-ego of your choosing…free to engage in mischief, escapades, and lots of fun with nearly 2,000 of your new best friends. Fueled by the burning hot beats of Seattle’s best party band, their renowned DJ will pull you full-throttle into the night as you give yourself over to nocturnal sights and delights that will take your breath away. Enter the costume contest for your chance to win $1000!

SAFE TRICK-OR-TREATING SPOTS FOR KIDS in various locations around Seattle

photo: Bronwen Houck Photography

Take your little vampire, witch, zombie, minion, etc. to one of these neighborhoods in Seattle for a safe, fun and delightful trick or treating experience on Halloween night!

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK now through Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 various restaurants around Seattle!

Dining deals abound during Seattle Restaurant Week, Sundays through Thursdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 2. More than 165 local restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $33, and many also offer two or three course lunches for $18. You’ve got to taste it to believe it! EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Monday, November 12th, 2017 at various concert venues around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 29th edition in October and includes more than 50 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city through November. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists. GEORGETOWN MORGUE – SEATTLE’S PREMIER HAUNTED ATTRACTION! Open Thursday through Sunday all month long in Georgetown!

Go if you dare to one of Seattle’s scariest haunted houses! Held in an actual historical morgue, you will be sure to be shaking in your boots! Purchase tickets here!

Have a great weekend!

