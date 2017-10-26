Riverdale – “Chapter Seventeen: The Town That Dreaded Sundown”

TERROR IN RIVERDALE – When Archie’s (KJ Apa) attempt to take matters into his own hands spirals out of control, Mayor McCoy (guest star Robin Givens) calls an emergency town hall meeting to deal with the growing chaos in Riverdale. Meanwhile, when Betty (Lili Reinhart) finds herself at the center of a deepening mystery, her decision to keep some parts of it from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) causes further friction between the two. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grows concerned for Archie when she realizes the lengths he would go to seek revenge against the person terrorizing Riverdale. Finally, tensions between the North and Southside finally come to a head and leads to an unexpected showdown. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos and Casey Cott also star. Allison Anders directed the episode written by Amanda Lasher (#204). Original airdate: Wednesday, November 1, 2017 @ 8pm

