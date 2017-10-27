Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Transform your home with this frighteningly easy (and wallet-friendly) décor.
Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this one a try at home!
First, the pumpkin.
Wrap orange yarn around four fingers to form a thick loop.
Remove loop from your hand and use another piece of yarn to tie it off.
Use a green pipe cleaner to loop through the middle, twist and cut it short to make a stem.
Next, make a ghost.
Wrap white yarn around four fingers to form a thick loop.
Tie a knot around one end of the loop.
Cut through the other end of the loop.
Now, bring it all together.
Use a long piece of twine and loop it through your yarn elements.
Happy Halloween!