Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Transform your home with this frighteningly easy (and wallet-friendly) décor.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this one a try at home!

First, the pumpkin.

Wrap orange yarn around four fingers to form a thick loop.

Remove loop from your hand and use another piece of yarn to tie it off.

Use a green pipe cleaner to loop through the middle, twist and cut it short to make a stem.

Next, make a ghost.

Wrap white yarn around four fingers to form a thick loop.

Tie a knot around one end of the loop.

Cut through the other end of the loop.

Now, bring it all together.

Use a long piece of twine and loop it through your yarn elements.

Happy Halloween!