Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

credit: TPSY

Transform your home with this frighteningly easy (and wallet-friendly) décor.

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to give this one a try at home!

First, the pumpkin.

Wrap orange yarn around four fingers to form a thick loop.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 13 22 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Remove loop from your hand and use another piece of yarn to tie it off.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 14 44 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Use a green pipe cleaner to loop through the middle, twist and cut it short to make a stem.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 14 53 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Next, make a ghost.

Wrap white yarn around four fingers to form a thick loop.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 16 08 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Tie a knot around one end of the loop.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 16 15 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Cut through the other end of the loop.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 16 33 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Now, bring it all together.

Use a long piece of twine and loop it through your yarn elements.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 17 26 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 3 17 36 pm Adorable DIY Garland for Halloween

Happy Halloween!

