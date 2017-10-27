Creepy-Meets-Chic DIY Skull Centerpiece

Flowers may not scream Halloween, but have you tried sticking them in a skull vase? This spooky DIY makes the perfect boo-quet centerpiece for your Halloween party!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this at home.

Start with a styrofoam skull and choose a spooky acrylic paint.

Paint the skull and let it dry.

Use a rocks glass and carving knife to outline an opening on the top.

Dig out a hole with an ice cream scoop. Even the process is creepy!

Place the glass in the skull.

Fill with water.

Add flowers.

If you give this DIY a try, let us know in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.