HELLO ROCK BOTTOM — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) takes her quest for revenge to the next level as her friends unite to try and help her. Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Scott Michael Foster and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the episode, directed by Joseph Kahn. (#304). Original airdate: Friday, November 3, 2017 @ 8pm

