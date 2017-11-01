Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey

Right after school starts and the leaves start falling, people in Seattle get anxious for pumpkin spice lattes and classic pumpkin pie. But why limit yourself to those two treats when there are so many others worth trying. Here are five Seattle shops offering different takes on the orange gourd this fall:

Hanger Café

6261 13th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 762-0204

thehangercafe.com

Run by Justin Taft, the Hanger Café offers a wide variety of comfort foods made from scratch using only fresh, local ingredients. “The Hangar Cafe is hip and hot, come as you are and expect to relax listening to good music while enjoying our famous crepes or other tasty selections,” says the website. Among some of the seasonal items offered, you’ll find the Pumpkin Waffle (classic Belgian waffle made with pumpkin in the batter and topped with whip cream and powdered sugar) and Pumpkin Pie Sweet Crepes (made with spiced pumpkin, graham cracker crumbles and topped with whip cream and powdered sugar) on the menu. For the full pumpkin experience, add a pumpkin spice latte to your order.

Frost

15217 Main St.

Mill Creek, WA, 98012

(425) 379-2600

frostology.com

Located north of Seattle in Mill Creek, Frost has been voted Seattle’s Best Doughnut by Seattle Metropolitan Magazine and it is unlike most doughnut shops that you know. Here you’ll find “evolved” flavors like Aztec Chocolate, Salted Caramel, or Smoky Bacon Maple Bar. Come on in for a glazed, yeast-raised pumpkin doughnut that is topped with either cream cheese or a pumpkin spice whip or give their Pumpkin Piet French Macaron a try. Frost says that “grandma’s pumpkin pie has nothing on this macaron” as it includes a pumpkin pie filling and dusted with a bunch of seasonal spices. Enjoy either with a hot espresso beverage.

Simply Desserts

3421 Fremont Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 633-2671

simplydessertsseattle.com/desserts.html

Located in Fremont, Simply Desserts offers a nice variety of desserts made fresh daily with premium, all-natural ingredients. For over 20 years, it has been rated as one of the top bakeries in the Pacific Northwest creating classic desserts you know and love but with a modern twist. Celebrate the season with a slice of their Orange Pumpkin Cake in their café.

Elysian Brewing Co.

1221 E. Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 906.9148

www.elysianbrewing.com

Located within a 1919-era Packard storage building, Elysian Brewing Co. offers a full bar and restaurant and during this time of the year, three pumpkin-inspired beers. The Great Pumpkin is an imperial pumpkin ale with an “intense pumpkin, sugar and spice on the nose” that is made with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Dark O’ the Moon is a pumpkin stout that is “spookily smooth and chocolatey” and Punkuccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale “packs a short shot of Stumptown coffee toddy in your pint with just a shake of cinnamon and nutmeg.”

D’Ambrosio Gelato

5339 Ballard Ave. N.W.

Seattle WA 98107

(206) 327-9175

www.dambrosiogelato.com

Located in Ballard, D’Ambrosio Gelato offers freshly made Italian gelato made with local dairy, organic ingredients and fresh fruit. They don’t use a pre-made base and nothing is outsourced. “We believe in producing the highest quality gelato and sorbetto possible. You won’t find any artificial texturizes, stabilizers, colors or flavors here. It takes time, passion, and an unwavering commitment to quality to produce gelato this good!” says their website. Enjoy a scoop or two of their classic pumpkin gelato with a cup of their incredible Italian hot chocolate.

