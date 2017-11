Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try this one at home.

Add mini pinecones, cinnamon sticks, dried orange slices and dried anise to a mason jar.

Measure 2 cups of extra light olive oil.

Add 8 drops of clove essential oil and 8 drops of bergamot essential oil to the oil and mix.

Pour the mixture into the jar.

Place a floating wick on top of the oil.

Light and enjoy!

Let us know if you give this DIY a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.