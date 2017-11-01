Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Not sure what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy? We’ve got a recipe for you!
Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make this DIY fudge at home.
Start with a variation of the ingredients below. You can use any candy you like.
Cut the chocolate candy.
Melt 2 cups of chocolate chips and 1 tbsp of milk together.
Pour the chocolate into a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Add the candy bits while still melted.
Freeze for 2 hours.
Cut into random pieces.
Serve it up! This would make a great gift for teachers or a fun snack to bring to work.