Leftover Halloween Candy Fudge Recipe

Not sure what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy? We’ve got a recipe for you!

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make this DIY fudge at home.

Start with a variation of the ingredients below. You can use any candy you like.

Cut the chocolate candy.

Melt 2 cups of chocolate chips and 1 tbsp of milk together.

Pour the chocolate into a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Add the candy bits while still melted.

Freeze for 2 hours.

Cut into random pieces.

Serve it up! This would make a great gift for teachers or a fun snack to bring to work.