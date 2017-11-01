The Pulse of Seattle! 11/3-11/5

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

BREW SEATTLE on Friday, November 3rd, 2017 from 6-9pm at Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle!

Cups will runneth over at Seattle magazine’s 4th Annual BREW Seattle tasting event. The city’s largest local-breweries-only tasting event (with cideries too!) features breweries located within Seattle, tapping the local creativity popping up all over our Emerald City.

TICKETS INCLUDE

>>(6) 5oz tasting tokens – additional tasting tokens for sale

>> Food trucks

>> Live Music

>> Games and giveaways

>> BREW Seattle t-shirt and swag shop

VOGUE KNITTING LIVE on Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th, 2017 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue!

Vogue Knitting LIVE is a one-of-a-kind, experiential knitting event. Take hand-knitting workshops on fit and shaping, pattern writing, lace, socks, and more at all skill levels—the perfect class for you is here. Shop the Marketplace, which showcases new yarn and accessories from around the world. Watch non-stop designer fashion shows and browse the knitted art gallery. All of this and more in one weekend! If you’re a knitter, this is the event for you!

AMERICA’S LARGEST ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW on Saturday, November 4th through Sunday, November 5th, 2017 at the Mattress Firm ShowPlex in Puyallup!

A fun experience to shop through vintage items from the 1880s to the 1970s. The semi-annual show features 400 booths and offers items ranging from salt & pepper shakers to vintage slot machines. Collecting, decorating and wearing vintage has never been more popular, particularly with the emphasis on recycling and repurposing. All it takes is your imagination; the ingredients are at the show for making your personal design statement or the chance to surround yourself with things that you grew up with (or that your mother threw away). Bring your family treasures and garage sale finds for a verbal market evaluation by our experts. Five ISA appraisers will provide information and value for $7 per object. Available during both days of the show.

EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Monday, November 12th, 2017 at various concert venues around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 29th edition in October and includes more than 50 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city through November. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!