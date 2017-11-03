5 Yummy Fall Dessert Recipes!

It’s November. How this has happened is beyond us. But the good news is, we can now eat all of the Fall, Thanksgiving, pumpkin, caramel, pecan, maple buttery goodness treats! Because Fall. And because we need it.

Take a break from your busy life, kick back in the kitchen and bake one of these Fall desserts!

1. Caramel Apple Crisp with Easy Caramel Sauce from Iowa Girl Eats

Apple crisp is a must-have Fall dessert. And it’s so easy to make! This rendition adds some caramel sauce to the mix, which is just a win in our book!

Recipe here

2. Homemade Applesauce from Cookie + Kate

This is classic sweet snack, but this time it doesn’t come from a jar! It’s healthy and delicious and will be sure to leave your house smelling absolutely divine.

Recipe here

3. Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Pumpkin Cheesecake from Joy the Baker

The title says it all. Chocolate – check. Pumpkin – check. Cheesecake – triple check. And they’re mini so a little more guilt free if you eat it all (because obviously why wouldn’t you?)!

Recipe here

4. Frosted Maple Pecan Marshmallow Cereal Treats from My Baking Addiction

If you like rice crispy treats you will certainly love these bars! Look at them!

Recipe here

5. Caramel Mocha Cupcakes from The Cake Blog

If you have an autumn birthday or know of a friend celebrating one soon, these look like the perfect Fall birthday treat! Caramel, coffee and chocolate, oh my!

Recipe here

Enjoy the Fall goodness!