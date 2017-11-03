Arrow – “Deathstroke Returns”

SLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY — Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever. Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605). Original airdate: Thursday, November 9, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...