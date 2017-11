BILLIE RETURNS…BUT NOT LIKE BEFORE – While working on a case involving the ghost of a demented doctor, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) get assistance from an unexpected source – Billie (guest star Lisa Berry). Castiel (Misha Collins) finds his way back to the Winchesters. John Showalter directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1305). Original airdate: Thursday, November 9, 2017 @ 8pm

