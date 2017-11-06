Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “I Never Want to See Josh Again”

MOTHER KNOWS BEST – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) goes home to Westchester where she draws closer to her mother (Tovah Feldshuh) and tries to find a way forward. The friends and co-workers she left behind, including Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), struggle with their emotions regarding her departure. Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull and Gabrielle Ruiz also star.  Jack Dolgen wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald.  (#305). Original airdate: Friday, November 10, 2017 @ 8pm

