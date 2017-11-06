CW Talk Around the Net: 10/30-11/5

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

The Hollywood Reporter reports how Supergirl is putting a new spin on DC Comics villain Reign!

Cinema Blend shares how awesome The Flash‘s new villain looks!

Entertainment Weekly gets the inside scoop on Tom Cavanagh’s trick for bringing the humor to The Flash 

BuzzFeed praise the Riverdale Halloween costumes they saw around the web!

Yahoo! says yassss to Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez and her epic rap battle on ‘Drop the Mic’

Esquire shares an exclusive with Riverdale‘s KJ Apa!

Variety talks Black Lightning and their new casting!

Entertainment Weekly interviews Vella Lovell, focusing on her hilarious musical number on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

AV Club applauds Supergirl and its top-notch story line 

Cinema Blend says finally! to The Flash introducing The Flash in season 4!

Vulture highlights the new reboot of Dynasty!

Latina sheds light on how Jane the Virgin defies negative stereotypes about Latinas!

 

