Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Sixty-Nine”

HASTY JUDGEMENTS – When Adam (guest star Tyler Posy) reveals his dating past to Jane (Gina Rodriguez), the information puts a strain on their relationship. Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero) seeks Jane’s advice about whether she should get married and begs Jane to give her honest opinion about her fiancé. Petra (Yael Grobglas) hears some important information that could help Rafael (Justin Baldoni) get the hotel back, but Rafael is more concerned about his sister’s well-being. Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) asks Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to consider having a medical procedure done, but Rogelio is very hesitant. Ivonne Coll also stars. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta (#405). Original airdate: Friday, November 10, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...