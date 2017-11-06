“Last Flag Flying” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “LAST FLAG FLYING” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWseaLFF and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

LAST FLAG FLYING

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marines Sal (Bryan Cranston) and Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire. Along the way, Doc, Sal and Mueller reminisce and come to terms with shared experiences of the war that continue to shape their lives. Director Richard Linklater and author Darryl Ponicsan collaborated on the screenplay which follows the trio as they wrestle with the pangs of war both past and present.

Release Date: November 17th in Seattle