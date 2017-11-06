The Pulse of Seattle! 11/10-11/12

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW on Thursday, November 9th through Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

The 2017 Seattle International Auto Show and the CW11 are giving seven (5) lucky winners a 4-pack of tickets to Seattle’s annual showcase of 400 of the latest cars, trucks, SUV’s and crossovers plus high-end exotics and ultra-luxurious models! All will be on display in one location at at the CenturyLink Field Event Center, November 9-12, 2017, . Get behind the wheel and test drive over 50 vehicles right at the show!

COWABUNGA on Friday, November 10th through Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at various locations in South Lake Union! Purchase tickets here

Cowabunga brings together farmers and ranchers from across the Pacific Northwest, paired with Seattle Met’s food editor’s top-pick restaurants, chefs, and beef-lovin’ readers for a weekend of celebrating America’s favorite livestock.

29th ANNUAL BEST OF THE NORTHWEST ART & FINE CRAFT SHOW on Friday, November 10th through Sunday, November 12th, 2017 @ Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

Northwest Art Alliance presents the 29th annual fall show. Held in Hangar 30 at Seattle’s Magnuson Park. This Fall event will feature more than 100 of the area’s best artists and artisans.

OYSTER NEW YEAR 2017 on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at Elliott’s Oyster House in Seattle! Tickets sold here

Eat, drink and be eco-friendly at the biggest oyster party on the West Coast – their 25th Annual Oyster New Year!

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

30+ varieties of local oysters shucked to order at our 150-foot oyster bar

Fresh seafood buffet

Over 60 wineries

Local microbrews

Live music

Our famous Oyster Luge

People’s Choice “Most Beautiful Oyster” contest

30TH ANNIVERSARY WINTER BEER TASTE on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 from 7-10pm @ Phinney Center in Seattle!

Come celebrate! Taste special collaboration beers from Georgetown, Reuben’s, Rooftop, Flying Bike, Naked City and Populuxe made to honor PNA’s 30th Anniversary of Beer Tastes, and a bunch more brewed special for this event. Enjoy this popular event without the crowds at the Special Preview Tasting which starts at 6:15 pm. For an additional $25 tax deductible donation, these preview tickets include a complimentary glass, sliders and slaw, and no lines! The regular taste starts at 7 pm and includes ten tastes of winter ales and special brews from more than 35 breweries and cideries, pub style snacks and an awesome silent auction of unique and not so unique beer paraphernalia. This event supports PNA’s programs for seniors, kids and community! A huge thanks to the brewers–they donate their wares so that proceeds go towards our nonprofit programs!

THE NW CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 11th through Sunday, November 12th @ Pier 91 Smith Cove Cruise Terminal in Seattle!

Chocolate Lovers Unite! This is the top show for artisan chocolate in North America today and features over 80 of the finest craft chocolate and confection companies from around the globe for your tasting pleasure! Tickets sold here

EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at various concert venues around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 29th edition in October and includes more than 50 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city through November. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists.

Have a great weekend!

