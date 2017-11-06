Win Movie Passes to “The Met: LIVE in HD Opera”!

Enter to win two (2) complimentary run of engagement movie passes to THE MET: LIVE IN HD OPERA featuring THOMAS ADÈS’S THE EXTERMINATING ANGEL!

Click here to enter!

Date & Times:

Live performance (1st place): Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 9:55am

Encore performance (2nd place): Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 6:30pm

Please note:

Sign-up in the link above for your chance to a pair of tickets to see Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel, part of The Met Opera: Live in HD series playing at Seattle area movie theaters. One winner will be chosen to receive a pair of tickets to the Live performance on November 18th at 9:55 am and one runner-up will win a pair of tickets to the Encore presentation on November 29th at 6:30 pm. Winners will be emailed instructions on how to claim their tickets on or about Monday, November 13th. Each winner will receive admittance for two. No purchase necessary. Odds of winning are dependent on number of entries received. Tickets are not for resale.

THOMAS ADÈS’S THE EXTERMINATING ANGEL / LIBRETTO BY TOM CAIRNS

Music: Thomas Adès

Language: English

Running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes

The Met presents the American premiere of Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel, inspired by the classic Luis Buñuel film of the same name. Hailed by the New York Times at its 2016 Salzburg Festival premiere as “inventive and audacious … a major event,” The Exterminating Angel is a surreal fantasy about a dinner party from which the guests can’t escape. Tom Cairns, who wrote the libretto, directs the new production, and Adès conducts his own adventurous new opera.

More info: https://www.fathomevents.com/series/the-met-live-in-hd