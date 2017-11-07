Valor – “I Got Your Six”

REPERCUSSIONS — While Nora (Christina Ochoa) prepares to prove herself to Gallo (Matt Barr), she also considers confessing the truth to Ian (Charlie Barnett). Jimmy (W. Tre Davis) and Crank’s (guest star Mac Brandt) actions have devastating consequences. Meanwhile, a frustrated Jess (Corbin Reid) considers taking matters into her own hands. Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. Celine Geiger wrote the episode, directed by Ruba Nadda (#106). Original airdate: Monday, November 13, 2017 @ 9pm

