Valor – “I Got Your Six”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Valor

REPERCUSSIONS — While Nora (Christina Ochoa) prepares to prove herself to Gallo (Matt Barr), she also considers confessing the truth to Ian (Charlie Barnett). Jimmy (W. Tre Davis) and Crank’s (guest star Mac Brandt) actions have devastating consequences.  Meanwhile, a frustrated Jess (Corbin Reid) considers taking matters into her own hands. Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. Celine Geiger wrote the episode, directed by Ruba Nadda (#106).  Original airdate: Monday, November 13, 2017 @ 9pm

More from Valor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live