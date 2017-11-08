DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Helen Hunt”

A DIFFERENT KIND OF WAR — When the Legends track down an anachronism in 1930s Hollywood, they discover it’s none other than a time-displaced Helen of Troy and she’s just started a war between two film studios. As the Legends try to fix history and return Helen (guest star Bar Paly) to the Bronze Age, things get complicated when they are blindsided by the appearance of a former enemy. Sara (Caity Lotz) contemplates an offer she is made, which would make the Legends leave the anachronisms be. Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax (Franz Drameh) find themselves in an unusual predicament. Dominic Purcell, Brandon Routh, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Tala Ashe also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed (#306). Original airdate: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 @ 9pm

