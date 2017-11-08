The Flash – “When Harry Met Harry…”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Flash

ONE HARRY, TWO HARRYS, THREE HARRYS, FOUR — When collectors of Native American artifacts are attacked by a meta named Mina Chayton (guest star Chelsea Kurtz) who can bring inanimate objects to life, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to a surprising ally for help.  Determined to crack the identity of The Thinker, Harry (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) help to summon the ultimate think tank: “The Council of Wells’,” a roundtable of the brightest Harrison Wells’ from various Earths.  Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#406). Original airdate: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 @ 8pm

More from The Flash
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live