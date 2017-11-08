“Wonder” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “WONDER” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWwonderSEA and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

WONDER

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman.  Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade.  As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngiK1gQKgK8

Release Date: November 17th in Seattle

