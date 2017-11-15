CW Talk Around the Net: 11/6-11/12

CWTV.com

People Magazine gushes over the November debut of Jane the Virgin‘s novel!

The Hollywood Reporter shares DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Wentworth Miller’s plans to exit the show

Variety congratulates Valor on hitting its highest ratings!

Entertainment Weekly reports that the CW superhero crossover event will introduce Citizen Cold

Playbill is pumped about Riverdale‘s Josie and the Pussycats rendition of Rent’s ‘Out Tonight’

TV Line announces that Supergirl has cast the Legion’s Braniac 5

TV Line regales how The Originals series finale title pays tribute to New Orleans

USA Today compliments Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for their recent address to mental health

