DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Welcome to the Jungle”

HEALING FROM THE PAST — With Sara (Caity Lotz) out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and right in the middle of the war.  Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) pose as journalists and trek through the jungle when they are lead to time-displaced Gorilla Grodd.  Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) run into someone Rory knows which give a glimpse into his past.  Victor Garber and Franz Drameh also star.  Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#307). Original airdate: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 @ 9pm

