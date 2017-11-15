Dynasty – “I Exist Only for Me”

TO GIVE OR TAKE — Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) houseguest puts Blake (Grant Show) in an awkward position; Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) gets in over his head while babysitting; Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) realizes that she has alienated everyone in her personal life and zeros in on the one thing she wants more than anything. James Mackay, Alan Dale, Robert C. Riley and Sam Adegoke also star. Kevin A. Garnett wrote the episode, directed by Lee Rose (#106). Original Airdate: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 @ 9pm

