Riverdale – “Chapter Nineteen: Death Proof”

THE SUGARMAN — After a charge led by Mayor McCoy (guest star Robin Givens) threatens to further escalate tensions between the North and Southside, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), along with Archie (KJ Apa), tries to put a stop to a dangerous alliance being considered between the Serpents and a long-time rival.  Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help when she’s thrust into the center of a burgeoning mystery surrounding The Sugarman.  Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) confronts her mother Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) after a traumatic run-in forces her to make a stark realization.  Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star.  Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Arabella Anderson (#206). Original airdate: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 @ 8pm

