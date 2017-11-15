Supergirl – “Wake Up”

CHAD LOWE RETURNS TO DIRECT; BETTY BUCKLEY GUEST STARS — When Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and the team discover an alien ship has crash landed deep underwater beneath National City, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is called in to investigate. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) attempts to bond with his father, Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly). Samantha (Odette Annable), eager for some understanding of the changes she has been experiencing, looks to her estranged mother, Patricia Arias (guest star Betty Buckley), for answers. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas and Anna Musky-Goldwyn. (#307). Original airdate: Monday, November 20, 2017 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...