BARRY MEETS DEVOE — Barry (Grant Gustin) comes face to face with DeVoe (guest star Neil Sandilands). Devoe’s past is revealed through flashbacks. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) puts the final touches on the wedding, which is a week away. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound (#407). Original airdate: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 @ 8pm

