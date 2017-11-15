Valor – “Blurred Lines”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Valor

WRITTEN BY VETERAN AND STAFF WRITER APRIL FITZSIMMONS — After an intense interrogation, the Shadow Raiders finally get a lead. Nora (Christina Ochoa) makes a shocking discovery and is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Gallo (Matt Barr) spirals after receiving bad news. Lastly, Jess (Corbin Reid) is feeling more alone than ever. Charlie Barnett, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. April Fitzsimmons wrote the episode, directed by Mark Haber (#107). Original airdate: Monday, November 20, 2017 @ 9pm

