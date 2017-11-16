2 Easy & Budget Friendly Thanksgiving Sides

Oh the holidays! A beautiful time of year filled with family, food and… FEAR!

Sure, the holiday season can be a beautiful time, but at what cost? Hosting a Thanksgiving meal can be quite expensive, but with these budget-friendly sides, you can keep the cost at a minimum!

Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole

Serves: 8 / Price per Dish: $5.72

Ingredients

1 egg

2 cups cheese

2 1/2 cups frozen broccoli

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 sleeve Ritz crackers

1 can cream of mushroom

1 cup sour cream

2 tbsp butter, melted

Preheat over to 375° F. Add broccoli, cream of mushroom, cheese, onion and garlic powder to large mixing bowl. Mix together. Add the egg. Mix together. Scoop into an oven safe casserole dish, set aside. Put crackers in large baggie and crush until very fine. Add melted butter to bag. Top casserole with cracker mixture. Bake for 30 mins at 375°. Serve warm.

Cranberry Apple Crisp

Serves: 4 / Price per Dish: $5.42

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup cranberries

3 peeled & diced apples

1/4 cup quick oats

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp corn starch

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

Preheat oven to 400° F. Add apples, cranberries, sugar and corn starch to large mixing bowl. Mix together. Add 1 tsp cinnamon to mixture. Mix and set aside. In another mixing bowl, add butter, oats, flour, brown sugar and remaining cinnamon. Mix together. Add apple mixture to bottom of oven safe ramekins. Top with oat mixture. Bake 15 mins at 400° F. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Let us know if you gave these recipes a try in the comments below, on Facebook or Twitter.