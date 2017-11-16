2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival – Night One

NIGHT ONE OF A TWO PART LAS VEGAS CONCERT EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform include P!nk, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, The Weeknd and many more. Original airdate: Wednesday, November 22, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 22: The Weeknd performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Noire for iHeartRadio)
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Bebe Rexha and Louis Tomlinson perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Owyoung for iHeartRadio)
