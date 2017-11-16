9 Things You Should Always Do On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season and while it’s a joyous time, it can also be very stressful. This lists of dos and don’ts will help take the stress out of the Thanksgiving so you can focus on what is really important.

Whether you’re the host or the guest at a Thanksgiving party, here are some things to keep in mind to make everyone happy.

Guests

RSVP Promptly | A lot goes in to planning a Thanksgiving meal. Give your host ample time to prepare.

Bring a Gift | Bring a bottle of wine, a side dish, dessert or flowers for your host. They worked hard, show them you’re grateful.

Put the Phone Away | We’re on our phones all the time. Show your host you respect them and their hard work and put the phone down. This tips gives you the opportunity to be present and in the moment, as well.

Help Clean Up | The clean-up can be the toughest part for a host. Offer to do some dishes or clear the table. This small gesture goes a long way.

Send a Thank You Note | Again, a simple gesture goes a long way. Mail a handwritten note or send a personalized text to show your gratitude.

Hosts

Introduce Everyone | Merging a mixed group of family and friends into one room can be awkward. Introduce everyone to create a sense of unity.

Be Prepared for Last-Minute Guests | No matter how much you plan, there are always last-minute changes. Be prepared with plenty of food and a spare place setting (or two).

Make Plenty of Food | Make enough food for leftovers for your guests (and yourself).

Bonus

Whether you’re a guest or a host, remember that Thanksgiving is a day set aside to show gratitude. Be present, don’t worry about insignificant details and enjoy your family and friends.

Happy Thanksgiving!