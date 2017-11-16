The Pulse of Seattle! 11/16-11/19

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

QUILT, CRAFT & SEWING FESTIVAL on Thursday, November 16th through Saturday, November 18th, 2017 in Puyallup, WA!

At the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival you will find a wide variety of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits from many quality companies.

HOLIDAY WINE WALK on Friday, November 17th, 2017 in Downtown Kirkland from 6-9pm!

This 21+ event will bring you on a wine adventure of local wineries at downtown Kirkland businesses. Start at the Heathman Hotel and enjoy social wine tasting through numerous downtown stores to enjoy local wineries and breweries. Early bird ticket holders have the opportunity to skip the lines and crowds for the first hour of the event, beginning at 5pm. People say it’s a worthwhile investment! This event sells out – so get your tickets now!

TEDx SEATTLE on Saturday, November 18th, 2017 @ McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center!

Culturally, economically, physically, Seattle is changing. What can we do to shape this change for a positive future? Finding answers is the goal of TEDxSeattle 2017.

YULFEST, A NORDIC CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Saturday, November 18th through Sunday, November 19th, 2017 from 10AM-5PM!

Yulefest is the annual Christmas celebration at Nordic Heritage Museum. Vendors sell handcrafted wares, and traditional Scandinavian Christmas food and drinks are sold. There is music and dancing, plus a visit from Santa, a raffle with fantastic prizes, and a Silent Auction. Yulefest is a 40-year-strong tradition in Ballard, and this year’s will be bigger and better than ever! Join us from 10am to 5pm both days, Saturday and Sunday, November 18 & 19.

GREEN LAKE GOBBLE & MASHED POTATO MUNCH OFF on Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at Green Lake in Seattle!

Welcome to Seattle’s premier Thanksgiving themed running and walking event….The Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off. Taking place at Green Lake Park on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the event consists of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, a free kids dash and a post-race celebration that includes the crowd pleasing Mashed Potato Munch Off competitive eating contest and an onsite beer garden.The event supports Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission through a cash donation as well as the well-needed onsite canned food drive.

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF TREES on Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Start your holiday season at the 40th Annual Festival of Trees Gala on November 18th, at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle. Mingle with your friends and other Seattle Children’s Hospital supporters surrounded by our beautiful designer Christmas Trees, many of which are available for purchase.

REINDEER FESTIVAL today through Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at Swansons Nursery in Ballard!

This weekend is a great time to bring the whole family to be the first to visit Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Blitzen, do some holiday shopping, and see the nursery beautifully decorated for the season! Kids can participate in a special holiday kids’ activity Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm and everyone will love our “Meet the Reindeer” sessions each day at 10am and 4pm.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!