2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival – Night Two

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART LAS VEGAS CONCERT EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform include Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Big Sean, DJ Khaled and many more.  Original airdate: Friday, November 24, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio)

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Noire for iHeartRadio)

