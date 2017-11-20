CW Talk Around the Net: 11/13-11/19

The Flash -- "When Harry Met Harry..." -- Image Number: FLA406a_0020b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Hartley Sawyer as Dibney -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

Collider gushes on The Flash‘s NEW S.T.A.R. Labs team member!

Broadway World congratulates Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vincent Rodriguez III on his new gig!

ceg302b 0284b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/13 11/19

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “To Josh, With Love” — Image Number: CEG302a_0284.jpg — Pictured: Vincent Rodriguez III as Josh — Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CinemaBlend cautions fans about Diggle’s fate on Arrow!

ar603b 0201b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/13 11/19

Arrow — “Next of Kin” — Image AR603b_0201b — Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog and David Ramsey as Green Arrow — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nerdist shares Cole Sprouse’s confession about playing a quirky character on Riverdale!

rvd203b 0291b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/13 11/19

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixteen: The Watcher in the Woods” — Image Number: RVD203b_0291b — Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones — Photo: Bettina Strauss /The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved ÃÂ

Metro convinces you with 10 reasons to watch the Dynasty reboot!

CinemaBlend wants to introduce you to the newest Supergirl villain!

Listen Live