The Pulse of Seattle! 11/16-11/19

STATE PARK FREE DAY on Friday, November 24, 2017 at state parks around Washington!

Washington State Parks has announced the free days in the link above, when the Discover Pass will not be required to visit a state park!

MY MACY’S HOLIDAY PARADE on Friday, November 24, 2017 @ 9am in downtown Seattle!

TREE LIGHTINGS:

2017 WESTLAKE HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 4:30-6:00pm in Westlake Park, Downtown Seattle!

Usher in the holiday season in downtown Seattle with the annual tree lighting and carousel.

MACY’S DOWNTOWN SEATTLE STARLIGHTING & FIREWORKS SHOW on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 5:00pm

Join for Macy’s 61st Annual Starlighting!

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 23, 2017

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship™ Festival is a ship-to-shore holiday celebration that has been a Northwest tradition since 1949. The Spirit of Seattle, the Official Christmas Ship™ is decorated with hundreds of shimmery white lights and sails to different Puget Sound waterfront communities – around 65 in all. Choirs on board the Christmas Ship™ perform to guests aboard as well as to our Follow Boats and to those communities gathered on shore. Select your preferred way to experience the Christmas Ship and prepare for the holiday event of the season!

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF TREES on Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Start your holiday season at the 40th Annual Festival of Trees Gala on November 18th, at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle. Mingle with your friends and other Seattle Children’s Hospital supporters surrounded by our beautiful designer Christmas Trees, many of which are available for purchase.

THE SHERATON’S GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 through Monday, January 1, 2018 at the City Centre (new location) in Seattle!

For 25 years, Seattle has embraced the Sheraton Seattle’s Annual Gingerbread Village benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. As a tribute to the city, the theme for the Sheraton Seattle Hotel’s 25th Annual Gingerbread Village is 25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle. The hotel invites visitors to stroll through Seattle’s cobblestone past and glimpse into its future, reflecting on what makes the city special.

REINDEER FESTIVAL today through Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at Swansons Nursery in Ballard!

This weekend is a great time to bring the whole family to be the first to visit Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Blitzen, do some holiday shopping, and see the nursery beautifully decorated for the season! Kids can participate in a special holiday kids’ activity Saturday and Sunday from 10am-2pm and everyone will love our “Meet the Reindeer” sessions each day at 10am and 4pm.

