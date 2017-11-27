CW Talk Around the Net: 11/20-11/26

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all CW news and CW buzz!

TV Line regales Supergirl‘s teasing Kara & Mon-El’s uneasy reunion!

spg307a 0181b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/20 11/26

Supergirl — “Wake Up” — SPG307a_0181.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Chris Wood as Mike/Mon-El and Melissa Benoist as Kara — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Rolling Stone gets excited about Billy Joel’s upcoming appearance on Arrow!

gettyimages 856084320 d7cec88d aca3 4f8c 8beb d625a57a5ad6 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/20 11/26

photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nerdist profiles Black Lightning in preparation for the series premiere!

Entertainment Weekly releases an extended trailer for Crisis on Earth-X – the CW superhero crossover!

lgn308c 0066b1 CW Talk Around the Net: 11/20 11/26

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Crisis on Earth — X, Part 4” — Image Number: LGN308c_0066b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramierz/Wild Dog, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave and Wentworth Miller as Citizen Cold/Leo – X — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

PerezHilton.com sheds a spotlight on the cast of Riverdale and how they stole the red carpet at the AMAs!

Vulture shares five songs the cast of Crazy-Ex Girlfriend auditioned with!

ceg307a 0195b CW Talk Around the Net: 11/20 11/26

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Getting Over Jeff.” — Image Number: CEG307a_0195.jpg — Pictured: Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula — Photo: Eddy Chen/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nerdist thinks of seven gifts any Riverdale fan needs during the holiday season!

Billboard gives credit to Riverdale for boosting Kaleo’s TV song rating!

