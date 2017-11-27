Penn & Teller: Fool Us – “Hanging Out with Penn & Teller”

SEASON FINALEAspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Patrik Kuffs, Lamanske, Adam Wilber and Hector. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#406). Original airdate: Thursday, November 30, 2017 @ 9pm

