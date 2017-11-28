Justin Baldoni On Mission to Remind His Daughter She’s More Than JUST Pretty

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni posted a sweet picture of his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and the caption attached will warm even the coldest of hearts!

In the IG post, Justin detailed just how he encourages Maiya to be the best she can be. Along with complimenting her on how beautiful she is, Justin makes it a point to expound on her other awesome abilities.

“We’re doing everything we can to teach our daughter that she is so much more than her appearance. I try to remind myself to compliment her on her kindness, her intelligence, her patience, humor, vocabulary and everything else!We are constantly (lovingly) reminding people how smart she is when the first thing said when seeing her is how pretty she is. But It’s hard! As a culture we’ve been so conditioned to compliment children on their appearance instead of their intelligence. However – this morning my 2 1/2 year old daughter woke up and somehow became a teenager. 1st of all WTF!? 2n’d- My God she is beautiful!!! Truth is truth right? What’s also true is that she clearly got it from her mama. And since I tell her mama she’s beautiful every day… I’m gonna allow myself to say it to her too. As long as she knows that it’s her HEART that makes her appearance beautiful. Moderation is everything. ❤️ #dearmaiya#parenting“

We can all agree that Maiya is the cutest thing ever and that Justin just solidified his top-five placement for Father of the Year with this post!

We love that this pair is always hamming it up and having fun on social media, but we also can’t wait to see the life lesson Justin teaches his newborn son. Keep it up, Justin!